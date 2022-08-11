Serena Williams Reminisces About Meghan Markle's 'Iconic' Royal Wedding
By Rebekah Gonzalez
August 11, 2022
Serena Williams was one of the many guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's star-studded royal wedding in 2018. Four years later, she's giving fans details about the momentous occasion and why she stayed up "all night" getting ready for the wedding. While looking back on some of her most iconic looks in her new video for Vogue, the tennis champion discussed her pink Versace ensambe she wore to her friend Meghan's wedding in May 2018.
"I love this image," she said upon seeing a photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian at Windsor Castle. "This is at the royal wedding, when my friend Meghan married Harry. What's so iconic about this is I was like, 'Royal wedding? I'm definitely wearing braids.'"
She then went on to reveal that she had two or three stylists braiding her and the process took them all night. "I was so tired. I was like, 'I'm going to sleep,' " she said. "So I lie down, and then they just kept braiding until the morning, and they finally finished." Williams continued, "It was a very long process, but it was so worth it."
Then, she went on to talk about how she realized British style is "definitely different" after attending the wedding. "Women have to wear fascinators, which are hats — I love that they call 'em fascinators," she said. The fashion video accompanies her Vogue cover story in which Williams announced she will be retiring from professional tennis through a personal essay.