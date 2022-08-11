Serena Williams Reminisces About Meghan Markle's 'Iconic' Royal Wedding

Serena Williams was one of the many guests at Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's star-studded royal wedding in 2018. Four years later, she's giving fans details about the momentous occasion and why she stayed up "all night" getting ready for the wedding. While looking back on some of her most iconic looks in her new video for Vogue, the tennis champion discussed her pink Versace ensambe she wore to her friend Meghan's wedding in May 2018.

"I love this image," she said upon seeing a photo of her and husband Alexis Ohanian at Windsor Castle. "This is at the royal wedding, when my friend Meghan married Harry. What's so iconic about this is I was like, 'Royal wedding? I'm definitely wearing braids.'"