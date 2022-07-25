Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Had Two Intruder Scares At Family Home

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly had two intruder scares at their family home in Montecito, California. The security breaches happened within just 12 days of each other. The Sun reported that the royal couple and their two children Archie (3) and Lilibet (1) were home when the alarms were triggered earlier this summer.

Santa Barbara Police records obtained by the outlet revealed that law enforcement responded to their $11 million home on May 19th, which happened to be the couple's wedding anniversary on a trespasser report. Then, on May 31st at 3:21 P.M. a second intruder alert went off. This was just hours before Harry, Meghan, and Lilibet hopped on a private jet to the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. When police responded to this second call, the couple's security team requested "documentation of a trespasser, who left."

Furthermore, police records show that there have been six security alert calls to their California home over the past 14 months. The two calls in May were logged as "trespasser," "property crimes," and "suspicious circumstances," according to The Sun. These aren't the first security scares to happen at the Sussex home. Back on Christmas Eve 2020, a man allegedly broke into their home after driving over 2,300 miles to the mansion.

Reports of the more recent security breaches come as Prince Harry takes legal action calling for a judicial review after his UK security was withdrawn following his and Markle's exit from royal duties.