Super Bowl LI Hero James White Announces Decision On NFL Future

New England Patriots running back James White, who accounted for 20 of the team's 31 points scored in the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI, announced his retirement in a lengthy statement shared on his verified social media accounts Thursday (August 11).

"New England will be in my heart forever," White tweeted along with the statement. "Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next."

White, 30, experienced a season-ending hip injury in his third game of the 2021 NFL season -- his eighth with New England since being selected at No. 130 overall in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- but had re-signed with the Patriots this past offseason.