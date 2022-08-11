Super Bowl LI Hero James White Announces Decision On NFL Future
By Jason Hall
August 11, 2022
New England Patriots running back James White, who accounted for 20 of the team's 31 points scored in the second half and overtime of Super Bowl LI, announced his retirement in a lengthy statement shared on his verified social media accounts Thursday (August 11).
"New England will be in my heart forever," White tweeted along with the statement. "Thank you for unwavering support over the years. I am forever grateful. This chapter has been one that I will cherish. I look forward to what is next."
White, 30, experienced a season-ending hip injury in his third game of the 2021 NFL season -- his eighth with New England since being selected at No. 130 overall in the fourth-round of the 2014 NFL Draft -- but had re-signed with the Patriots this past offseason.
The former Wisconsin standout recorded 38 yards and a touchdown on 38 rushing attempts, as well as 12 receptions for 94 yards prior to his season-ending injury in 2021.
White is a member of three of New England's Super Bowl teams (XLIX, LI, LIII) and the franchise's 2010s All-Decade Team as a standout "passing back," excelling as a receiving option out of the backfield and in pass protection against blitzing linebackers.
White recorded 14 receptions and scored three touchdowns -- including the game-winner in overtime -- and a game-tying 2-point conversion during the Patriots historic comeback overtime victory against the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.
The 30-year-old is also an ambassador to the franchise as a soft-spoken multi-year captain who has earned widespread admiration throughout the NFL.
In 2020, players league wide rallied around White after his father, Tyrone, was killed in a car accident that also left his mother, Lisa, injured.