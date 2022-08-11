Texas Rep Says He'll Never Eat 'A Whole Plate Of Dog Penis' Again

Texas Representative Ronny Jackson met an interesting question with an even more interesting answer while on a podcast last week.

Jackson was asked what his last meal on Earth would be if he could plan it, according to Chron.

"It won't be dog penis. I ate a whole plate of dog penis one time. I'm not doing that again," he said.

The congressman went on to give some much-needed context to the situation. He explained he tried the dish in South Korea. It's likely Jackson was referring to "Gaebul," a fish eaten in South Korea that translates to "penis fish," the news outlet reported.

"Because of its pinkish to brown appearance, it made a huge resemblance to the male private part. Hence, the name 'penis fish.' A joke was once also thought that gaebul resembles a dog's genitals, so the worm was named after those Korean words," Travel Food Atlas says of the dish.

Another dish Jackson won't consider for his last meal? Balut, a fertilized duck common in the Philippines. "I'm never doing that again," the former White House physician said.

If you're itching for the answer to the food question, Jackson said it's fried steak with fried okra, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and blackberry cobbler with Blue Bell vanilla ice cream.

"Well you could tell exactly where you're from by that order. I gotta tell you, I did not see dog penis coming in this interview. That is another level my man," podcast host Josh Holmes said.

You can listen to the podcast episode below: