This Is The Best Burrito In Connecticut

A Norwalk restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Connecticut.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Rincon Tacqueria as the top choice for Connecticut.

"Measuring eight inches, the burrito at Rincon Tacqueria is as massive as it is delicious," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "One reviewer who favors the steak burrito described it as 'some of the most complex and satisfying flavors you've ever had. Rice, beans, cheese, meat, etc. And I swear the flavors are something you'd expect from a 5-star restaurant.'"

