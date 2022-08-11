This Is The Best Burrito In Virginia
By Jason Hall
August 11, 2022
A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Virginia.
Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Tacos Mexico as the top choice for Virginia.
"Tacos Mexico is best known for (you guessed it!) its authentic tacos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "But the burritos are also super popular. 'Very fresh ingredients, tasty for an incredible price!' wrote one reviewer. Another described their burrito as 'simply delicious.' The steak burrito and the chorizo breakfast burrito were mentioned as standouts at this hole-in-the-wall joint that's earned a five-star average on Yelp."
Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state:
- Alabama- Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck
- Alaska- El Green-Go's
- Arizona- PHX Burrito House
- Arkansas- Mug's Cafe
- California- Al & Bea's Mexican Food
- Colorado- La Loma
- Connecticut- Rincon Tacqueria
- Delaware- El Diablo Burritos
- Florida- My Ceviche
- Georgia- El Burrito
- Hawaii- Shaka Tacoz
- Idaho- Morenita's Mexican Restaurant & Bakery
- Illinois- Maize Mexican Grill
- Indiana- Ricky's Taqueria
- Iowa- El Rey Burritos
- Kansas- Taqueria Los Burritos
- Kentucky- New Wave Burritos
- Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
- Maine- El El Frijoles
- Maryland- Tacos Tolteca
- Massachusetts- Chilacates
- Michigan- Jaku Sushi and Grill
- Minnesota- Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill
- Mississippi- Burrito Zone & Tamales
- Missouri- Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant
- Montana- El Vaquero Taqueria
- Nebraska- Burrito House
- Nevada- El Steak Burrito
- New Hampshire- California Burritos
- New Jersey- Chanos Latin Kitchen
- New Mexico- The Shed
- New York- Frijolito's
- North Carolina- Mountain Burrito
- North Dakota- El Paricutin Mexican Food
- Ohio- Mi Burrito Mexican Grill
- Oklahoma- Burrito Grill
- Oregon- Tienda Santa Cruz
- Pennsylvania- El Limon
- Rhode Island- Chilango's
- South Carolina- Java Burrito Company
- South Dakota- Tortilleria Hernandez
- Tennessee- Baja Burrito
- Texas- Taqueria El Crucero
- Utah- Red Iguana 1 & 2
- Vermont- Mojo Cafe
- Virginia- Tacos Mexico
- Washington- Pita's Taqueria
- West Virginia- Black Bear Burritos
- Wisconsin- Cafe Corazon
- Wyoming- Michael's Tacos