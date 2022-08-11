This Is The Best Burrito In Virginia

By Jason Hall

August 11, 2022

Mexican food,High angle view of food on table,Massachusetts,United States,USA
Photo: Getty Images

A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Tacos Mexico as the top choice for Virginia.

"Tacos Mexico is best known for (you guessed it!) its authentic tacos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "But the burritos are also super popular. 'Very fresh ingredients, tasty for an incredible price!' wrote one reviewer. Another described their burrito as 'simply delicious.' The steak burrito and the chorizo breakfast burrito were mentioned as standouts at this hole-in-the-wall joint that's earned a five-star average on Yelp."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best burritos in every state:

  1. Alabama- Los Dos Hermanos Taco Truck
  2. Alaska- El Green-Go's
  3. Arizona- PHX Burrito House
  4. Arkansas- Mug's Cafe
  5. California- Al & Bea's Mexican Food
  6. Colorado- La Loma
  7. Connecticut- Rincon Tacqueria
  8. Delaware- El Diablo Burritos
  9. Florida- My Ceviche
  10. Georgia- El Burrito
  11. Hawaii- Shaka Tacoz
  12. Idaho- Morenita's Mexican Restaurant & Bakery
  13. Illinois- Maize Mexican Grill
  14. Indiana- Ricky's Taqueria
  15. Iowa- El Rey Burritos
  16. Kansas- Taqueria Los Burritos
  17. Kentucky- New Wave Burritos
  18. Louisiana- Juan's Flying Burrito
  19. Maine- El El Frijoles
  20. Maryland- Tacos Tolteca
  21. Massachusetts- Chilacates
  22. Michigan- Jaku Sushi and Grill
  23. Minnesota- Catrina's Cerveza & Mexican Grill
  24. Mississippi- Burrito Zone & Tamales
  25. Missouri- Mariachis II Mexican Restaurant
  26. Montana- El Vaquero Taqueria
  27. Nebraska- Burrito House
  28. Nevada- El Steak Burrito
  29. New Hampshire- California Burritos
  30. New Jersey- Chanos Latin Kitchen
  31. New Mexico- The Shed
  32. New York- Frijolito's
  33. North Carolina- Mountain Burrito
  34. North Dakota- El Paricutin Mexican Food
  35. Ohio- Mi Burrito Mexican Grill
  36. Oklahoma- Burrito Grill
  37. Oregon- Tienda Santa Cruz
  38. Pennsylvania- El Limon
  39. Rhode Island- Chilango's
  40. South Carolina- Java Burrito Company
  41. South Dakota- Tortilleria Hernandez
  42. Tennessee- Baja Burrito
  43. Texas- Taqueria El Crucero
  44. Utah- Red Iguana 1 & 2
  45. Vermont- Mojo Cafe
  46. Virginia- Tacos Mexico
  47. Washington- Pita's Taqueria
  48. West Virginia- Black Bear Burritos
  49. Wisconsin- Cafe Corazon
  50. Wyoming- Michael's Tacos
