This Is The Best Burrito In Virginia

A Richmond restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Tacos Mexico as the top choice for Virginia.

"Tacos Mexico is best known for (you guessed it!) its authentic tacos," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "But the burritos are also super popular. 'Very fresh ingredients, tasty for an incredible price!' wrote one reviewer. Another described their burrito as 'simply delicious.' The steak burrito and the chorizo breakfast burrito were mentioned as standouts at this hole-in-the-wall joint that's earned a five-star average on Yelp."

