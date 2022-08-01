This Restaurant Has The Best Chicken Wings In Virginia

A Sterling restaurant is being credited for having the best chicken wings in Virginia.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best chicken wings in every state which included Stupid Good BBQ at Good Eats Emporium as the top choice for Virginia.

"A relative newcomer to the barbecue scene, Stupid Good BBQ and Wings is receiving rave reviews from fans and critics," Eat This, Not That's Brittany Anas wrote. "Sauce options draw from the best barbecue regions across the country, including an Alabama white that's ideal for smoked and grilled wings, as well as a Memphis-style house sauce, a Carolina-style mustard sauce, and a tomato-based Texas sauce."

Here is Eat This, Not That's full list of the best chicken wings in every state: