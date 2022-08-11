This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Tennessee History

If you've ever played the lottery, chances are you have dreamed of what you would do with your prize, from buying a new car and building your own home to finally taking that vacation you have always dreamed about. While some lottery games see winners getting $25,000, $100,000 or even $1 million prizes, other jackpots have an even more jaw-dropping number attached.

Jackpocket found the biggest lottery win in the history of each state, including a massive prize scored by several friends in Tennessee. According to the report, the biggest win in Tennessee history happened in 2016 when nearly two dozen co-workers in Portland went in on some Powerball tickets and ultimately won the $420.9 million jackpot.

Twenty employees at the North American Stamping Company played the lottery for fun each week, but their prize became a reality when they matched all six numbers in a Powerball drawing, WKRN reported at the time. The lucky winners, who called themselves the "Tennessee 20," chose to take home a lump sum payment of $254.7 million, splitting the prize evenly so each received $12 million.

"I just started screaming," said one winner, Amy O'Neal. "I had to look again because I thought it was a dream. Everyone was screaming – just the joy!"

Another winner, Don Sword, said the group had plans to use their winnings the "right way," such as home repairs and fixing broken down cars.

"We've talked about it, prayed about it and it's a gift that we definitely want to use the right way," he said.

