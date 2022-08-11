This Lake Powell Boat Ramp Is Now A 50-Foot Drop To The Rocks Below

By Ginny Reese

August 12, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Receding water levels at Lake Powell have created some strange circumstances. 12 News reported that a steep hill made out of sand and rocks now stands beneath a boat ramp where water used to be.

That steep hill is the only way to get to the boats at the Antelope Point boat launch. Max Lapekus, owner of Lake Powell Paddleboards and Kayaks, said, "We tell them, you know, hey, there's this hill. And then when they get here, it's a whole different perspective on it."

For years, that boat dock was the spot where Lapekus' customers would launch onto the lake. Now, the concrete ends in a cliff that hovers about 50 feet above the water.

Lapekus said, "It changed the whole way we operate our business. Last year, we had to come up with ideas to help get our employees to help the customers carry stuff up and down." But he wanted a better way. To combat the problem, Lapekus bought a barge to hold all of the kayaks that he parks across the lake in Utah. He drives it back and forth each morning and evening, causing his days to last from 4:30 a.m. until late into the evening.

Lapekus is now aware of the possibility of having to find alternate ways to get people to the water if the lake drops even lower. He said, "I am concerned. We have a couple plans in place of what we can do."

