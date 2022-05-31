Perfectly-Timed Video Shows The Moment A Cliff Collapses Into Lake Powell
By Ginny Reese
May 31, 2022
Photo: Getty Images
A video that was taken by a boater on Lake Powell shows the moment a cliff collapsed into the water below.
The video shows a cliff crumbling into pieces and sliding down into the lake, causing water and dust to spray into the air. A large piece of rock broke off and fell into the water, resembling a large explosion.
Fox 10 Phoenix reported that it is still unclear what caused the cliff to collapse. It isn't clear if the state's extreme drought conditions had anything to do with it.
Check out the insane video of the cliff collapsing below:
Adventures in desert boating pic.twitter.com/5irfO3ZWhB— Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) May 31, 2022
Fox 10 reached out to the national parks services to get more information on what may have caused the cliff collapse.