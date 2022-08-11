Top AEW Star Confirms Injured Status

All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander confirmed reports that she experienced a knee injury in a post shared on her verified Twitter account on Thursday (August 11).

Statlander, who had previously suffered an ACL injury in June 2020, was ranked as the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's championship, but didn't appear on Wednesday's (August 10) live broadcast of Dynamite, commentator Tony Schiavone acknowledged was because she had "been injured."

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go," Statlander tweeted. "After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman."