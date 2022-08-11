Top AEW Star Confirms Injured Status

By Jason Hall

August 11, 2022

Photo: Courtesy of Jason Hall

All Elite Wrestling star Kris Statlander confirmed reports that she experienced a knee injury in a post shared on her verified Twitter account on Thursday (August 11).

Statlander, who had previously suffered an ACL injury in June 2020, was ranked as the No. 1 contender for the AEW Women's championship, but didn't appear on Wednesday's (August 10) live broadcast of Dynamite, commentator Tony Schiavone acknowledged was because she had "been injured."

"Welp. One knee fixed, one to go," Statlander tweeted. "After the first knee injury I came back stronger and better than ever so it’s all over for you all when I come back from this one. I’m sorry to let you all done once again. I’ll be back bigger, more powerful, and more than a woman."

AEW Women's champion Thunder Rosa -- who is now scheduled to face her 'Thunderstorm' tag-team partner Toni Storm in an upcoming title match, responded to Statlander's tweet with, "Sad you are out, I was looking forward to finally kick your Butt! You are so strong and I will be waiting for the time we get to actually be in the ring!"

WWE superstar Bayley, who had recently returned from her own knee injury at SummerSlam last month, also tweeted a response to Statlander.

"Damn. Wishing you the best recovery You're really good," Bayley tweeted.

PWInsider reported that Statlander was present backstage at the Dynamite live broadcast, but was seen on crutches and reported to have experienced a "bad knee injury" prior to her confirmation.

The West Islip native made her AEW debut shortly after the company's official launch on the November 19, 2019 episode of Dark and has since emerged as one of the company's biggest female stars, initially making her return from injury as a member of the faction 'Best Friends' on March 31, 2021.

