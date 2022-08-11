Viral TikTok Trolls Texas' Different Types Of Tacos

A viral TikTok is trolling Texas' tacos. My San Antonio reported that the TikToker joked about tacos from San Antonio, Austin, and Dallas.

The TikToker, called viva.Texas, starts out by explaining how all tacos are different, depending on where you get them. So what has he got to say about the state's tacos?

At first, he pretended to be someone from Dallas. He says in the video, "It's easy. Just go to Taco Bell or Chipotle. Duh!" He then said, "OK, that's why we don't ask anything from Dallas."

Next, he pretended to be someone from Austin and explained all the organic, special ingredients used for the tacos. He said, "Should've figured Austin was going to put a bunch of weird [stuff] in their tacos."

The TikToker says that everyone in San Antonio makes their tacos the same way, with diced tomatoes, ground beef, and some lettuce. He also says that San Antonio will fry corn tortillas, wrap them in flour tortillas, and then cover them with cheese. He joked, "Okay, so San Antonio's tacos are going to give you diabetes. Honestly didn't expect anything less."

Check out the viral TikTok video below: