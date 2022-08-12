5 Lottery Tickets Winning Over $11.5K Sold In Texas: Are You A Winner?

A whopping 13 Texas residents are potential lottery winners after several drawings held this week!

Twelve winners matched five of the six winning Lotto Texas numbers (6-12-21-23-34-37) in the Wednesday (August 10) drawing, according to KDAF. That means a dozen Texans could win $1,530 each — and four of those winners used the Extra! option to multiply their winnings, which added up to $11,530 each.

In total, over 35,000 Texas residents won at least $2 in the same drawing.

The next Lotto Texas drawing will be held Saturday (August 13) with a $10 million jackpot.

In more lottery news, another winning lottery ticket worth $25,000 was sold in Fort Worth from Wednesday night's Cash Five drawing. The ticket, sold at Duke's on Boat Club Road, matched all five winning numbers, 3-23-25-31-35. In total, nearly 25,000 winners earned a prize from this drawing, ranging from a free Cash Five Quick Pick and as much as $25,000.

Tickets must be claimed no later than 180 days after the draw date.