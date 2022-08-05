This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Texas History

The monster Mega Millions jackpot prize is no longer in our reach. That $1.3 billion went to someone in Illinois— even though they haven't claimed it yet. But it's those huge jackpots that keep people interested in trying their luck every few months.

Are you one of those people who buys a lottery ticket when the jackpot reaches a certain amount? Or better yet, have you ever won!?

Lottery blog Jackpocket compiled a list of the biggest lottery wins in every state. In their list, they included the biggest prize won on a single ticket.

In Texas, the largest lottery prize was $227 million in a Mega Millions drawing held in September 2019. A Leander resident claimed the top prize for their ticket that matched all numbers drawn, including the Mega Ball. The claimant, who elected to remain anonymous, picked the cash value option and received $157,091,592. That winning ticket was purchased at the Lakeline Express Mart off North Lakeline Boulevard in Cedar Park.

Here's the full list of biggest lottery wins in every state.