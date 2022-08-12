5 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Florida: Are You A Winner?

If you played the lottery recently in Florida, you could be a winner!

Several winning Mega Millions tickets were sold recently in the Sunshine State, according to WFTV. These prizes range from $1 million to $2 million!

Here are the winning prizes announced in Florida:

A $1 million winner sold at Sebring Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring

A $1 million winner sold at Cumberland Farms on Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach

A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at Big Boss Stores on U.S. Highway 331 South in DeFuniak Springs

A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at a Publix on South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee

A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at the Winn Dixie on Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

If you're the winner of one of these prizes, you have 180 days to claim it. For more information on how to claim, check out Florida Lottery's website.

WOFL also provided information and resources on what to do if you're a lottery winner, including Florida laws around anonymity, lawyers, and social media guidance.

For those feeling extra curious about lottery wins, check out our story about the biggest lottery prize ever won in the state's history.