5 Winning Lottery Tickets Sold In Florida: Are You A Winner?

By Zuri Anderson

August 12, 2022

Mega Millions lottery
Photo: Getty Images

If you played the lottery recently in Florida, you could be a winner!

Several winning Mega Millions tickets were sold recently in the Sunshine State, according to WFTV. These prizes range from $1 million to $2 million!

Here are the winning prizes announced in Florida:

  • A $1 million winner sold at Sebring Truck Stop on U.S. Highway 27 South in Sebring
  • A $1 million winner sold at Cumberland Farms on Northeast Savannah Road in Jensen Beach
  • A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at Big Boss Stores on U.S. Highway 331 South in DeFuniak Springs
  • A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at a Publix on South Orange Blossom Trail in Kissimmee
  • A $2 million Megaplier ticket sold at the Winn Dixie on Tampa Road in Palm Harbor

If you're the winner of one of these prizes, you have 180 days to claim it. For more information on how to claim, check out Florida Lottery's website.

WOFL also provided information and resources on what to do if you're a lottery winner, including Florida laws around anonymity, lawyers, and social media guidance.

For those feeling extra curious about lottery wins, check out our story about the biggest lottery prize ever won in the state's history.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.