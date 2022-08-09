This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Florida

It's always heartwarming to see people win life-changing amounts of money from the lottery. While most winners take home thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, there have been some high-profile jackpots in U.S. history. We're talking huge Powerball or Mega Millions tickets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, nearly billions.

Jackpocket got curious and found out who scored the fattest lottery prize in every state. Writers say the list "counts the biggest prizes won on a single ticket (no sharing!) in each state."

The biggest lottery prize in Florida's history is a Powerball ticket worth $590.5 million!

The lucky winner was an 84-year-old woman who purchased the ticket from a Publix in Zephyrhills, which is 120 miles northeast of Tampa, according to USA Today. Gloria MacKenzie was waiting in line to buy a lottery ticket when a man allowed her to go in front of him, reporters say.

She chose to take home a lump-sum payment of $370.8 million before taxes, instantly making her a multimillionaire. The great-grandmother says she was "grateful for this blessing of winning" but didn't want any more media attention.

"We hope that everyone will give us an opportunity to maintain our privacy for our family's benefit," she told reporters.