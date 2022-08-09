This Is The Biggest Lottery Win In Florida

By Zuri Anderson

August 9, 2022

Portrait of pretty charming positive cute successful lucky cheerful girl standing under shower from money having a lot of money in hands isolated on pink background
Photo: Getty Images

It's always heartwarming to see people win life-changing amounts of money from the lottery. While most winners take home thousands to hundreds of thousands of dollars, there have been some high-profile jackpots in U.S. history. We're talking huge Powerball or Mega Millions tickets worth hundreds of millions of dollars, nearly billions.

Jackpocket got curious and found out who scored the fattest lottery prize in every state. Writers say the list "counts the biggest prizes won on a single ticket (no sharing!) in each state."

The biggest lottery prize in Florida's history is a Powerball ticket worth $590.5 million!

The lucky winner was an 84-year-old woman who purchased the ticket from a Publix in Zephyrhills, which is 120 miles northeast of Tampa, according to USA Today. Gloria MacKenzie was waiting in line to buy a lottery ticket when a man allowed her to go in front of him, reporters say.

She chose to take home a lump-sum payment of $370.8 million before taxes, instantly making her a multimillionaire. The great-grandmother says she was "grateful for this blessing of winning" but didn't want any more media attention.

"We hope that everyone will give us an opportunity to maintain our privacy for our family's benefit," she told reporters.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.