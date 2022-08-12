Car With 6 Speakers Mounted On Roof Caused Noise Complaints In 3 Towns

A car with six speakers mounted on top of its roof was playing music so loud that it caused noise complaints in three different Massachusetts towns early Monday (August 8) morning.

Marc A. Lassalle, of Manchester, New Hampshire, was charged with disturbing the peace, according to Wilmington Police Department records obtained by MassLive.com.

Photos shared by the department show a custom yellow Honda with a half-dozen speakers affixed to its roof. The vehicle, which has a New Hampshire license plate that reads "STATICK," was blaring music at around 1:30 a.m..

Wilmington Police received several reports from local residents, as did officers in the neighboring towns of Reading and Woburn.