Iconic Wisconsin Mansion Known As 'The Red Castle On Wells Street' For Sale

An iconic Wisconsin mansion is currently for sale, according to a listing on the real estate website Zillow.

The mansion, located at 3209 West Wells Street in Milwaukee, is known as the "Red Castle on Wells Street," and it certainly lives up to its name. The residence was built in 1891 and features period woodwork, pocket doors, high ceilings, and restored features of the era. The 'Red Castle On Wells Street" also boasts 9,300 square-feet spanning three floors. It holds eight rooms, eight bathrooms and sits on 0.36 acres of land. Here's what the realtor had to say about it:

Breathtaking, Stunning & Iconic best describe this rare Milwaukee Mansion known as The Red Castle on Wells St! Built in 1891, the Schuster Mansion is filled with HWFS, period woodwork, pocket doors, high ceilings & beautifully restored features of the era. With approx. 9300 sq.ft. spanning 3 floors this amazing residence is currently a successful Bed & Breakfast. Impeccably cared for & preserved by the current owner. Comfortable parlors, Formal DR, Library, conservatory, & delightful kitchen grace the first floor. 4 full BR suites, 3 single rooms, very spacious Innkeepers quarters complete the upper levels. Beautifully appointed surrounded by lovely landscaping, Victorian Gardens & paver & stone patio! Centrally located & minutes to downtown & the lakefront!