This Colorado Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit.

If you're on the hunt for these mellow destinations, Cheapism has you covered. The website found cozy destinations that are perfect for quiet weekend getaways. The article features small towns, national parks, caverns, and even whole counties.

A historic mining town in Colorado made the list, too. That honor goes to Creede!

Writers also explained why they picked this quiet location:

"The roadside attraction The Creede Fork might be a big draw but this off-the-beaten-tourist-track town is a find for those with an interest in the history of mining or with theater, spas, shopping, farms and plenty of natural beauty."

One of the most exciting activities you can do in Creede is the Bachelor Loop, a 17-mile self-driving trail that exposes you to the town's history, scenic wonders, and an underground mine you can visit at the end of the drive.