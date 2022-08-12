This Is Texas' Best Mexican Restaurant

Mexican cuisine is one of the most popular in the United States. With its flavor-packed dishes, it's easy to see why everyone loves it.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best Mexican restaurant in each state. The website states, "From favorite spots for tacos to long-running neighborhood joints and acclaimed restaurants serving regional Mexican cuisine, here are the best places to eat Mexican food in every US state."

According to the list, the best Mexican restaurant in Texas is Xochi in Houston. The website explains:

"Award-winning chef Hugo Ortega's restaurants include Hugo’s, a much-loved Mexican spot in Houston, and Xochi, which brings the flavours of Oaxaca to the city. Xochi serves upscale Mexican-inspired dishes, beautifully presented in an elegant space. Diners recommend the mole dishes (the restaurant even offers a mole tasting) and inventive dishes like crispy wood-roasted octopus served with a masa pancake."

A full list of the best Mexican restaurants in each state can be found on LoveFOOD's website.