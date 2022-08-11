This New Texas Restaurant Is Banning Cellphones

A new restaurant in the historic Fort Worth Stockyards is banning cellphones. NBC DFW reported that the new Italian restaurant, called Caterina's, wanted to create an environment where people actually pay attention to one another.

When customers enter, they must lock their cellphones in a bag that won't unlock until they walk out the door. Owner Tim Love said, "We wanted to make something that was special."

The staff will be on the lookout for anyone who whips out their phones during dinner. Love explained, "We're going to kindly as them to put their phone in the bag. We've already had that happen. Some people forget. They just have their phone in their pocket. We give them the bag. They put their phone in the bag. It's not a big deal."

The cozy eatery has only 40 seats, including six seats at the bar. The idea of banning cellphones comes out of a desire to have guests actually talk to one another and connect without any distractions.

Love said, "If you can't possibly deal without your phone for two hours, this is not the place for you. I mean, people go to the movies, they don't get on their phone."

So what happens if someone needs to reach you?

Love says to give people the phone number to the restaurant. If someone needs to speak with you, restaurant staff will bring an old-fashioned landline right to your table.