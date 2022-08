This Is The Best Burrito In Maryland

A Baltimore restaurant is being credited for having the best burrito in Maryland.

Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best burritos in every state which included Tacos Tolteca as the top choice for Maryland.

"The dragon burrito and shrimp burrito are both popular choices at Tacos Tolteca," Eat This, Not That's Caitlin Flynn wrote. "'The burritos we had were huge and DELISH,' wrote one reviewer. A local was kind enough to provide an insider tip: 'The Gordo Burrito is not on the menu. Ask for it.'"

