This Is The Best Mac And Cheese In South Carolina

Peanut butter and jelly. Rice and beans. Shrimp and grits. Who doesn't love a good food combination? One of America's favorite combos remains macaroni and cheese, the carbo-loaded and cheesy dishes a mainstay on most restaurant menus.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best mac and cheese in each state, from dishes topped with truffles or barbecue to spicy Buffalo chicken bites or extra cheesy bowls topped with bread crumbs.

So which restaurant has the best mac and cheese in South Carolina?

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails

Located in Mount Pleasant, Crave serves up the best mac and cheese in the state, with its "Famous Mac & Cheese" being named the best of the best. According to the restaurant's website, the "nationally and globally acclaimed" dish uses three types of cheese and a "chef's secret ingredient" to make it stand out above the rest.

Crave Kitchen & Cocktails is located at 1968 Riviera Drive in Mt. Pleasant.