South Carolina Eatery Named The Best Barbecue Restaurant In The State

Summer is the best time to grill up all of your barbecue favorites, but if you want someone else to do all of the heavy lifting, try any of the myriad restaurants around the state serving up some of the best BBQ around, from pulled pork and smoked chicken to saucy ribs and classic sides.

Yelp searched around the country to find the best barbecue restaurants in the U.S., compiling a list of the top spot in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"To determine the best barbecue restaurant in every state, Yelp identified businesses in the restaurant category with a large concentration of reviews mentioning 'barbecue,' then ranked those spots using a number of factors, including the total volume and ratings of reviews mentioning those keywords."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best BBQ joint in the state?

Lewis Barbecue Charleston

Located in Charleston, Lewis Barbecue has a Yelp score of 4.5 out of 5 stars and more than 1,700 reviews, with some of the most popular dishes being the beef brisket, BBQ spare ribs and pulled pork sandwich . Lewis Barbecue Charleston is located at 464 N. Nassau Street. According to one reviewer: "Awesome place to grab barbecue. Top of the list for some of the best brisket. ... Good quality meat with a quality price."

Check out Yelp's full list to see where you can find the best barbecue restaurants around the country.