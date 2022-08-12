This Washington Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway
By Zuri Anderson
August 12, 2022
Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit.
If you're on the hunt for these mellow destinations, Cheapism has you covered. The website found cozy destinations that are perfect for quiet weekend getaways. The article features small towns, national parks, caverns, and even whole counties.
A comfy spot in Washington state made the list, too! That honor goes to the San Juan Islands!
Writers also explained why they picked this quiet location:
"The San Juan Islands are said to offer 'inspiration for the senses,' and isn't that what travel's all about? Take a ferry from Seattle, one of several scenic ways to arrive, to one of the three destination islands and feel the blood pressure drop as you bike, kayak, visit an alpaca ranch or lavender farm, stop by a winery and soak up the local color."
Visit Cheapism's website for the full list. For more peaceful vacation ideas, check out our story on Washington's most remote vacation spot.