This Washington Spot Is Perfect For A Quiet Weekend Getaway

Sometimes the best vacations are the quiet ones. There are people who would trade quiet countrysides for crowds and party centers. On top of that, weekend trips can soothe the soul like week-long breaks. These can be short road trips or quick flights to places you typically wouldn't visit.

If you're on the hunt for these mellow destinations, Cheapism has you covered. The website found cozy destinations that are perfect for quiet weekend getaways. The article features small towns, national parks, caverns, and even whole counties.

A comfy spot in Washington state made the list, too! That honor goes to the San Juan Islands!