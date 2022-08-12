Two Arizona Brothers Attempt To 'Swim Across America'

Two Arizona brothers are attempting to "swim across America," and they're planning to do it one lake at a time. 12 News reported that John and Joe Zemaitis will attempt the feat that no one else in recorded history has tried.

So what exactly are they doing?

The brothers are attempting to swim in one lake in each of the 50 states in under 30 days.

Joe said, "We've been in the water over 70 hours in the past 12 days. So it's been quite the schedule."

That equates to swimming 10 kilometers, or a swimming marathon for each lake. And, they're usually doing it twice a day!

They started in Hawaii then headed over to Alaska. Now they're traveling all across the continental US, making sure to hit every state.

The brothers' goal is to raise awareness and donations for the USA Swimming Foundations and its efforts to teach water safety and prevent drownings.

They plan to finish their adventure at Lake Pleasant in a few weeks.