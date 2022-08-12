World's Largest Rodent Found Wondering In Missouri

An unusually large rodent from South America is on the loose in Missouri, according to LakeExpo.

The capybara was first seen by Christine Ziarkowski on Horseshoe Bend in Lake of the Ozarks, not far from the Blue Cat Lodge. "I was driving and I saw it on the side of the road. At first I thought it was a dog or cat but when I circled around I saw that it was a capybara!" Ziarkowski said. Her husband Bruce then posted about the animal on Facebook, and Anetka Borowski commented on the post saying the animal is her pet.

Capybaras are the world's largest living rodent. They are usually found in South America and can weigh up to 146 points. The animal is semi-aquatic and known to be be highly social, including with other animals and humans. This particular capybara's name is Capy. She recently escaped from a pen in Borowski's home.

Although capybara's are vegetarians and not a safety risk for humans, Capy being loose in the wild could become a dire situation. Capybaras are not capable of producing their own Vitamin C and therefore need to be given vitamin supplements when they are kept as pets in order to keep them from getting sick.