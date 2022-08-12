World's Largest Rodent Found Wondering In Missouri

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 12, 2022

Taronga Zoo Unveils New Capybara Exhibit
Photo: Getty Images

An unusually large rodent from South America is on the loose in Missouri, according to LakeExpo.

The capybara was first seen by Christine Ziarkowski on Horseshoe Bend in Lake of the Ozarks, not far from the Blue Cat Lodge. "I was driving and I saw it on the side of the road. At first I thought it was a dog or cat but when I circled around I saw that it was a capybara!" Ziarkowski said. Her husband Bruce then posted about the animal on Facebook, and Anetka Borowski commented on the post saying the animal is her pet.

Capybaras are the world's largest living rodent. They are usually found in South America and can weigh up to 146 points. The animal is semi-aquatic and known to be be highly social, including with other animals and humans. This particular capybara's name is Capy. She recently escaped from a pen in Borowski's home.

Although capybara's are vegetarians and not a safety risk for humans, Capy being loose in the wild could become a dire situation. Capybaras are not capable of producing their own Vitamin C and therefore need to be given vitamin supplements when they are kept as pets in order to keep them from getting sick.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.