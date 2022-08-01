Missouri Man Searching For His Missing Pet Zebra

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 1, 2022

A lone zebra grazing in the plains of Masai Mara National Reserve
Photo: Getty Images

A Missouri man is looking for his pet zebra 'Marty' after it escaped through a fence on his property, according to ABC 17 News.

Joe McDevitt, a Miller County business owner, bought Marty about three months ago. According to McDevitt, recent construction work near Marty's enclosure spooked the animal, causing him to flee. Marty has been on the run for about a week now, but McDevitt says the animal has been wondering around a 600-acre area in Miller County. However, attempts to get close enough to Marty to use a tranquilizer dart gun on him have been unsuccessful.

"We started getting calls from people around the area in a couple of mile radius. We went out in the gilly suits and tried to tranq him. We were able to get one shot off but it turns out he is pretty resilient," McDevitt said (via ABC 17 News).

Meanwhile, McDevitt has been chronicling his search for Marty and the building of a new enclosure for the animal on his TikTok account. According to McDevitt, the local authorities have also been notified about Marty's escape. In addition, he says he has done everything needed to make sure the ownership of the zebra is legal.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.