BTS Bring Reality TV Show Contestant To Tears With Video Message: Watch

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER advised the contestants of the popular Japanese reality TV show &AUDITION - The Howling in the latest episode released on Saturday (August 13.)

Both K-pop groups made guest appearances on the show's sixth episode to advise contestants as groups who have previously been trainees. The series is described as "a Japanese audition reality program that follows the formation and debut of the first boy group under Hybe Labels Japan." According to Billboard, the episode follows the debut group and 15 trainees taking the “BTS mission,” which is high stakes because it determines if they'll make it to the final round.

At one point in the episode, a video message from BTS was played to the trainees and their words brought one contestant to tears. "One of the trainees, Gaku, got emotional to see V and BTS cheering for them," wrote a fan on Twitter alongside a clip.

You can watch clips from BTS' appearance below and watch the full episode here.