BTS Bring Reality TV Show Contestant To Tears With Video Message: Watch
By Yashira C.
August 13, 2022
BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER advised the contestants of the popular Japanese reality TV show &AUDITION - The Howling in the latest episode released on Saturday (August 13.)
Both K-pop groups made guest appearances on the show's sixth episode to advise contestants as groups who have previously been trainees. The series is described as "a Japanese audition reality program that follows the formation and debut of the first boy group under Hybe Labels Japan." According to Billboard, the episode follows the debut group and 15 trainees taking the “BTS mission,” which is high stakes because it determines if they'll make it to the final round.
At one point in the episode, a video message from BTS was played to the trainees and their words brought one contestant to tears. "One of the trainees, Gaku, got emotional to see V and BTS cheering for them," wrote a fan on Twitter alongside a clip.
You can watch clips from BTS' appearance below and watch the full episode here.
During the recent episode of &AUDITION - The Howling, a video message of BTS was played in support of the trainees. One of the trainees, Gaku, got emotional to see V and BTS cheering for them pic.twitter.com/psck5A505g— thv⁷ (@thv_hype) August 13, 2022
— [traducción] mensaje de bangtan para trainees de &AUDITION - The Howling— Ale ⁷ | info 🍒 (@aleealee_a) August 13, 2022
OT7: Hola, somos BTS!
🐥: trainees de &AUDITION - The Howling, 🐰: relájense, respiren hondo
OT7: exhalen (+)pic.twitter.com/iaS9TtfKGh
Last month, it was announced that BTS will release a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As the global brand ambassador for Hyundai Motors, BTS will participate in the World Cup's song project which is set to be revealed in the second half of the year.