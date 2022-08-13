BTS Bring Reality TV Show Contestant To Tears With Video Message: Watch

By Yashira C.

August 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

BTS and TOMORROW X TOGETHER advised the contestants of the popular Japanese reality TV show &AUDITION - The Howling in the latest episode released on Saturday (August 13.)

Both K-pop groups made guest appearances on the show's sixth episode to advise contestants as groups who have previously been trainees. The series is described as "a Japanese audition reality program that follows the formation and debut of the first boy group under Hybe Labels Japan." According to Billboard, the episode follows the debut group and 15 trainees taking the “BTS mission,” which is high stakes because it determines if they'll make it to the final round.

At one point in the episode, a video message from BTS was played to the trainees and their words brought one contestant to tears. "One of the trainees, Gaku, got emotional to see V and BTS cheering for them," wrote a fan on Twitter alongside a clip.

You can watch clips from BTS' appearance below and watch the full episode here.

Last month, it was announced that BTS will release a song for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. As the global brand ambassador for Hyundai Motors, BTS will participate in the World Cup's song project which is set to be revealed in the second half of the year.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.