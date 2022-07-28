BTS To Release Song For The 2022 FIFA World Cup

BTS is reportedly getting ready to release a song for the 2022 World Cup. The K-pop sensations will be taking part in this year's FIFA World Cup festivities as part of Hyundai's World Cup collaboration project, according to Pink Villa. As the global brand ambassador for Hyundai Motors, BTS will participate in the World Cup's song project.

Dubbed Goal of The Century, the campaign also includes football icon Steve Gerrard, Korean national soccer team captain Park Jisung, UNESCO ambassador Nadia Nadim, fashion designer Jeremy Scott, the sculptor Lorenzo Quinn, and will promote sustainability. According to Pink Villa, the sustainability campaign will look it its ambassadors to launch the "Hyundai Goal of the Century Pledge," a giveaway event that starts on July 29th and runs until September 30th. The 11 lucky participants will win a ticket to see the World Cup live in Qatar.