Jack Harlow Reveals Which Artist He's 'Manifesting' A Collab With

By Yashira C.

August 13, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

In a new interview with Today, Jack Harlow revealed which artist he's been eagerly "manifesting" a collaboration with.

After a reporter listed the big names on his most recent release Come Home The Kids Miss Youthe "First Class" rapper shared that his dream collab is none other than one half of the hip hop duo Outkast. “Andre 3000, that’s a big one I’ve been manifesting for a while,” he said. “A lot of the collaborations you just named are ones that in interviews over the years I hadn’t done yet…I was like man, I just want Pharrell, Drake — and then they would happen. I’m just gonna keep saying André 3000 with faith that it will happen.”

Harlow's sophomore album featured collaborations with Drake, Pharell, Justin Timberlake, and Lil Wayne. The rapper previously spoke about his love for Outkast and how they inspired him in a 2021 interview with Complex. “I’d hear Outkast, or I’d hear Drake, or I’d hear Kendrick Lamar talk about where they’re from and rep it. And I was like, ‘Who’s going to do that for Louisville?’” he said.

Harlow is currently tied for the most nominations at this year's 2022 MTV Video Music Awards alongside Lil Nas X and Kendrick Lamar. Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow were nominated for their hit track "INDUSTRY BABY." You can vote for the show here.

