Watch Travis Barker Multitask Playing The Drums & PDA
By Yashira C.
August 13, 2022
Travis Barker shared a video to Instagram on Friday (August 12) of himself playing the drums with a twist — Kourtney Kardashian sitting on his lap.
In the video, Barker is seen multitasking as he plays the drums while kissing wife Kourtney who is sitting on his lap. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," he wrote in the caption. The Kardashian sister commented on the post writing, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Fans had hilarious reactions to the PDA in the comments and even MGK took the comments to share his thoughts. "oh so this is why I played so good," he wrote referring to the recent show they played together.
Watch the clip below:
On Tuesday (August 9) MGK made the surprise announcement that the blink-182 drummer would be joining him for the last few stops on his tour. "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced [Barker] to come join us for the last couple days," he wrote alongside a screenshot of a FaceTime call between them. Barker later confirmed the news on Twitter where he wrote, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight" followed by another tweet that said, "with a broken thumb and torn tendons."