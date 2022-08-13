Travis Barker shared a video to Instagram on Friday (August 12) of himself playing the drums with a twist — Kourtney Kardashian sitting on his lap.

In the video, Barker is seen multitasking as he plays the drums while kissing wife Kourtney who is sitting on his lap. "Practice makes perfect 🥁," he wrote in the caption. The Kardashian sister commented on the post writing, "When you can't see and you're still the most 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥." Fans had hilarious reactions to the PDA in the comments and even MGK took the comments to share his thoughts. "oh so this is why I played so good," he wrote referring to the recent show they played together.

Watch the clip below: