Travis Barker Rejoins Machine Gun Kelly Tour 'Against His Doctor's Orders'

Travis Barker is reuniting with Machine Gun Kelly on the road for the last few stops of the latter's tour and is reportedly doing so against his doctor's wishes.

MGK made the surprise announcement on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 9), telling fans the blink-182 drummer was returning the tour for its final stop on the road, per Billboard. Sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the two friends, MGK wrote, "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced [Barker] to come join us for the last couple days."

Barker confirmed he was coming back to the road for the Wednesday night show in St. Louis, taking to Twitter to write, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight." He followed it up with another tweet, telling fans that he would be playing "with a broken thumb and torn tendons."