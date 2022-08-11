Travis Barker Rejoins Machine Gun Kelly Tour 'Against His Doctor's Orders'
By Sarah Tate
August 11, 2022
Travis Barker is reuniting with Machine Gun Kelly on the road for the last few stops of the latter's tour and is reportedly doing so against his doctor's wishes.
MGK made the surprise announcement on his Instagram Stories on Tuesday (August 9), telling fans the blink-182 drummer was returning the tour for its final stop on the road, per Billboard. Sharing a screenshot of a FaceTime call between the two friends, MGK wrote, "Against his doctor's orders AND with a broken thumb, I convinced [Barker] to come join us for the last couple days."
Barker confirmed he was coming back to the road for the Wednesday night show in St. Louis, taking to Twitter to write, "I'm impregnating the entire crowd at the @machinegunkelly show tonight." He followed it up with another tweet, telling fans that he would be playing "with a broken thumb and torn tendons."
With a broken thumb and torn tendons— Travis Barker (@travisbarker) August 10, 2022
Barker's return to the tour comes nearly a month since he reunited with MGK on stage for a surprise performance in Los Angeles, his first since experiencing a "life threatening" health scare that left him hospitalized with pancreatitis. He addressed the medical emergency in his Instagram Stories on July 2, telling followers he was feeling "much better."
“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he wrote at the time. “But after dinner, I developed excruciating pain and have been hospitalized ever since. During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area usually handed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube. This resulted in severe life threatening pancreatitis.”
Barker added that he is "so very very grateful that with intensive treatment,” he is “currently much better.”