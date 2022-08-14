Anne Heche Organ Recipients Found, To Officially Be Taken Off Life Support

Anne Heche is to be taken off life support on Sunday, August 14th, after organ recipients have been identified and surgeons are ready to perform the medical procedure. According to a report from TMZ, the actress is expected to be taken off life support early Sunday afternoon as doctors prepare to remove the organs and implant them into recipients immediately after.

According to a source connected to the actress, multiple organs will be transplanted but they chose to not reveal specifics. Because Anne was declared brain dead as a result of injuries sustained in the horrific car crash on August 5th, the state of California says the person has died despite the fact that her heart was beating as she remained on life support to keep her organs strong.

On Friday, August 12th, a rep for Anne's family and friends released a statement to announce their decision to take her off life support once doctors found recipients for her organs. In the initial report from Deadline, it was revealed that Anne was expected to receive an Honor Walk, which is a hero's goodbye donor patients receive by hospital staff as they are wheeled into the operating room for their last time.