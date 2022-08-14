Britney Spears' Ex-Husband Who Crashed Her Wedding Takes Plea Deal

Britney Spear’s ex-husband Jason Alexander, who crashed her wedding and broke into her home back in June, has accepted a plea deal in the felony stalking case, via Rolling Stone.

According to the outlet, Alexander pleaded no contest to aggravated trespassing and battery during court on Thursday (August 11.) The felony stalking count and misdemeanor vandalism count were both dropped under the deal per court records. The plea was accepted by Judge Gilbert Romero and he sentenced Alexander to 128 days in county jail, though he isn't actually required to serve that time. Due to his prior “good behavior” in his 64 days in custody, he would've been able to be released on Thursday. However, a pending felony warrant out of Napa County has set him back with a five-day hold and now officials have until August 16 to retrieve him.

“We’re going to pick him up and transport him back to Napa County for sure,” said Henry Wofford, a spokesman for the Napa County Sheriff’s Office. On June 9, Alexander went live on Instagram as he crashed Britney's wedding to Sam Asghari and broke into her home. The "Toxic" singer was childhood friends with Alexander and they were married for only 55 hours in 2004 at a Las Vegas ceremony while both of them were under the influence of alcohol. Their marriage was annulled shortly thereafter. Now, Alexander is under a permanent restraining order from the pop star.