2 Million Baby Swings, Rockers Recalled Over Strangulation Hazard

More than 2 million infant swings and rockers have been recalled due to entanglement and strangulation hazards, according to a U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) news release.

The CPSC and 4moms, a Pittsburgh based baby gear company, announced the recall of about 2 million MamaRoo swings and 220,000 RockaRoo rockers in the United States, as well as 60,000 MamaRoo swings and 10,000 RockaRoo rockers in Canada.

CPSC said restraint straps on both products would hang below the seat when the swing or rockers weren't in use, which would lead to infants facing the threat of being entangled or strangled.

Two reports were sent to 4moms regarding infants who were caught in the strap under the MamaRoo after crawling under the seat, which included a 10-month-old who died from asphyxiation and another 10-month-old who experienced bruising to his neck during the incident.

The company hadn't received any reports of incidents related to the RockaRoo, according to the CPSC news release.

The MamaRoo is a swing that includes various motions and speeds that can be selected by buttons on the base of the swing.

MamaRoo models affected by the recall include "models that use a 3-point harness: versions 1.0 and 2.0 (model number 4M-005), version 3.0 (model number 1026), and version 4.0 (model number 1037)."

The Rockaroo has a front to back gliding motion and can be controlled by an analog knob on its base.

RockaRoo model number 4M-012 is affected by the recall.

The recall includes swings and rockers sold at retail store nationwide including BuyBuy Baby and Target, as well as online at 4moms.com and Amazon.com from January 2010 to August 2022.