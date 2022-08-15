Capri Sun Recalls Thousands of Pouches Over Cleaning Solution Contamination

Kraft Heinz is voluntarily recalling thousands of Capri Sun pouches over the presence of a possible cleaning solution, according to a news release shared last Friday (August 12).

The company said a diluted cleaning solution used on food processing equipment "was inadvertently introduced into a production line at one of our factories," leading to the recall of the 6.6 fluid ounce Wild Cherry flavored pouch with a "best when used by date" of June 25, 2023.

Kraft Heinz said it received several consumer complaints about the taste of the product included in the recall and is "actively working with retail partners and distributors to remove potentially impacted product from circulation."

Consumers who have already purchased the product are strongly advised not to drink the beverage and instead throw it away or return it to the store in which it was purchased.

Buyers can also contact Kraft Heinz by calling 1-800-280-8252 from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday with all other questions about recalled items and possible reimbursement.

Capri Sun is a German juice concentrate drink that has been distributed in the United States since 1981, with Kraft Heinz serving as a licensed partner for North America and Coca-Cola Europacific distributing the beverage pouches in the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Ireland and the United Kingdom.