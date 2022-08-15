2022 AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll Released

By Jason Hall

August 15, 2022

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia v Alabama
Photo: Getty Images

The Alabama Crimson Tide will once again kickoff the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in college football.

The Tide ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday (August 15) ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia -- who defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January -- and No. 4 Clemson.

The top-10 is rounded out with No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor.

Texas A&M, No. 14 USC -- who hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and landed several top transfer players this offseason -- No. 16 Miami (FL) -- who hired alum Mario Cristobal away from Oregon this past offseason -- and Wisconsin were the only teams included in the top-25 that didn't weren't ranked in the final poll released after the conclusion of the national championship.

Tennessee led all non-ranked schools in votes received (180), followed by Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160) and LSU (55).

The entire AP Top 25 poll is listed below:

  1. Alabama (SEC)
  2. Ohio State (Big Ten)
  3. Georgia (SEC)
  4. Clemson (ACC)
  5. Notre Dame (IA Independents)
  6. Texas A&M (SEC)
  7. Utah (Pac-12)
  8. Michigan (Big Ten)
  9. Oklahoma (Big 12)
  10. Baylor (Big 12)
  11. Oregon (Pac-12)
  12. Oklahoma State (Big 12)
  13. NC State (ACC)
  14. USC (Pac-12)
  15. Michigan State (Big Ten)
  16. Miami (FL)
  17. Pittsburgh (ACC)
  18. Wisconsin (Big Ten)
  19. Arkansas (SEC)
  20. Kentucky (SEC)
  21. Ole Miss (SEC)
  22. Wake Forest (ACC)
  23. Cincinnati (AAC)
  24. Houston (AAC)
  25. BYU (IA Independents)
