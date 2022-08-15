2022 AP Top 25 College Football Preseason Poll Released

The Alabama Crimson Tide will once again kickoff the 2022 season as the top-ranked team in college football.

The Tide ranked No. 1 overall in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released on Monday (August 15) ahead of No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia -- who defeated Alabama, 33-18, in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game in January -- and No. 4 Clemson.

The top-10 is rounded out with No. 5 Notre Dame, No. 6 Texas A&M, No. 7 Utah, No. 8 Michigan, No. 9 Oklahoma and No. 10 Baylor.

Texas A&M, No. 14 USC -- who hired former Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley and landed several top transfer players this offseason -- No. 16 Miami (FL) -- who hired alum Mario Cristobal away from Oregon this past offseason -- and Wisconsin were the only teams included in the top-25 that didn't weren't ranked in the final poll released after the conclusion of the national championship.

Tennessee led all non-ranked schools in votes received (180), followed by Texas (164), Iowa (163), Penn State (160) and LSU (55).

The entire AP Top 25 poll is listed below: