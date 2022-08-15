21 Celebrities Who Proudly Embrace Their Roots In Greek Life

It's the beginning of a new semester at college campuses across the country. Regardless of what year you're currently in, there's always time to join a Greek organization.



Sororities and fraternities have always been a great way to meet new people, network with those who are in the same lane professionally, and maintain a bond that can last a lifetime. That being said, there are plenty of famous people who've pledged an organization while in college or have been blessed with an honorary membership after they left school.



Both Comedian Cedric The Entertainer and the late John Singleton became members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc during their time in school. Singer Lionel Richie and actor Omari Hardwick pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Even Chaka Khan and actress Vivica A. Fox are honorary members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.



Check out some more celebrities who've rushed/pledged sororities and fraternities over the years.