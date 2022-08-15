21 Celebrities Who Proudly Embrace Their Roots In Greek Life

By Tony M. Centeno

August 15, 2022

It's the beginning of a new semester at college campuses across the country. Regardless of what year you're currently in, there's always time to join a Greek organization.

Sororities and fraternities have always been a great way to meet new people, network with those who are in the same lane professionally, and maintain a bond that can last a lifetime. That being said, there are plenty of famous people who've pledged an organization while in college or have been blessed with an honorary membership after they left school.

Both Comedian Cedric The Entertainer and the late John Singleton became members of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc during their time in school. Singer Lionel Richie and actor Omari Hardwick pledged Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Even Chaka Khan and actress Vivica A. Fox are honorary members of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Inc.

Check out some more celebrities who've rushed/pledged sororities and fraternities over the years.

1 of 21
Alicia Keys Visits "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon"
Alicia Keys: Alpha Kappa Kappa Sorority, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 21
62nd Annual BMI Pop Awards - Show
Sheryl Crow: Kappa Alpha Theta
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 21
53rd Annual ASCAP Country Music Awards - Inside
Luke Bryan: Sigma Chi
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 21
2022 iHeartCountry Festival Presented By Capital One – Red Carpet
Carrie Underwood: Sigma Sigma Sigma
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 21
2022 BET Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Price: Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images North America
6 of 21
The 2013 MusiCares Person Of The Year Gala Honoring Bruce Springsteen - Show
Kenny Chesney: Lambda Chi
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 21
2018 LACMA Art + Film Gala - Arrivals
Kourtney Kardashian: Alpha Phi
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 21
91st Rose Bowl Game
Matthew McConaughey: Delta Tau Delta
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 21
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland
Meghan Markle: Kappa Kappa Gamma
Photo: Getty Images
10 of 21
President Trump Delivers State Of The Union Address To Joint Session Of Congress
Kamala Harris: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images
11 of 21
Keith Urban's Fourth Annual We're All For The Hall Benefit Concert
Tim McGraw: Pi Kappa Alpha
Photo: Getty Images
12 of 21
Michael Jordan of the Chicago Bulls takes a shot a
Michael Jordan: Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images
13 of 21
15th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards - Arrivals
Kristin Chenoweth: Gamma Phi Beta
Photo: Getty Images
14 of 21
2019 CMT Artist of the Year - Inside
Thomas Rhett: Tau Phi
Photo: Getty Images
15 of 21
Aretha Franklin In Concert
Aretha Franklin: Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images
16 of 21
CRS 2022
Zac Brown: Kappa Alpha
Photo: Getty Images
17 of 21
An Alternative View Of The 2014 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival
Ashton Kutcher: Delta Chi
Photo: Getty Images
18 of 21
2014 Huading Film Awards - Arrivals
Lucy Liu: Chi Omega
Photo: Getty Images
19 of 21
Premiere Of 20th Century Fox's "Ad Astra" - Arrivals
Brad Pitt: Sigma Chi
Photo: Getty Images
20 of 21
94th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Wanda Sykes: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
Photo: Getty Images
21 of 21
2nd Annual Girl Up #GirlHero Awards - Arrivals
Hannah Brown: Alpha Chi Omega
Photo: Getty Images
