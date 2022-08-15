99-Year-Old Pennsylvania Woman Welcomes Her 100th Great-Grandchild

A Pennsylvania woman has welcomed her 100th great-grandchild, according to ABC 7 Chicago.

99-year-old Peggy Koller of Blue Bell recently got to hold her 100th great-grandchild. The baby is not only special because of being number 100, but also because of his name: Koller William Balster. He's named after Peggy's husband, William Koller.

"First thing out of the hospital, we went to Grandmom's, introduced her to Koller. She was absolutely ecstatic," the baby's mother, Chrissy Balster, said.

Peggy grew up as an only child and always wanted to have a big family. She described being an only child as "difficult" and "lonely." However, when Philadelphia ABC affiliate WPVI profiled Peggy in 2015, she revealed she actually applied to be a nun when she was a junior in high school, but her soon-to-be husband talked her out of it.

The two later got married and welcomed 11 children, and then 56 grandchildren. The big family includes lawyers, educators, real estate developers and more. "I always hoped for a doctor but never got one," Peggy said with a laugh.

The baby's parents, Patrick and Chrissy, believe they know the secret behind Peggy's strength and longevity. They noted that she works out twice a day, and added that faith and family are both integral parts of Peggy's life. "That's what's been keeping her going," Chrissy said.