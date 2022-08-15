Brother Of Ex-NFL Star Wanted For Murder After Youth Football Game Shooting

The brother of a former NFL star is wanted for murder following a shooting at a youth football game in Texas.

Yaqub Talib, the brother of former All-Pro safety and Super Bowl champion Aqib Talib, was identified as the suspect in the shooting and an active warrant is out for his arrest, police in Lancaster, a city in Dallas County, said in a news release obtained by WFAA on Sunday (August 14).

Responding officers received a report of a "disagreement among coaching staff and the officiating crew" during a youth football game between the North Dallas United Bobcats and D.E.A. Dragons at Lancaster Community Park on Saturday (August 13) at around 8:50 p.m.

Talib, a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats, and a D.E.A. Dragons coach reportedly got into a physical altercation before Talib fired a gun.

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Coaches with the D.E.A. Dragons youth team told WFAA that the victim was Mike Hickmon, although authorities hadn't officially released the victim's identification.

“We saw one of our coaches laying down on the ground right there. It was tough," Dragons' president Mike Freeman said via WFAA. “More than just a coach. Great father, great man, great role model, great mentor.”

Aqib Talib is also a coach for the North Dallas United Bobcats and was at the scene at the time of the shooting.

The 36-year-old played for five NFL teams -- the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2008-12), New England Patriots (2012-13), Denver Broncos (2014-17), Los Angeles Rams (2018-19), and Miami Dolphins (2019) -- and was a member of the Broncos' Super Bowl 50 team, as well as a first-team All-Pro in 2016, second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2013-17).