Video Shows Iconic Ketchup Bottles Being Taken Down From Heinz Field
By Jason Hall
July 18, 2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers' stadium is undergoing major changes amid its recent name change.
Video footage shared by CBS Pittsburgh news photographer Scott Danka showed one of the iconic Heinz ketchup bottles being taken down as the stadium transitions from Heinz Field to Acrisure Stadium.
"One ketchup bottle down," Danka tweeted along with a video of a crane taking the large ketchup bottle model away from the football stadium.
Last week, Steelers President Art Rooney II confirmed the stadium's name change.
"We are excited to partner with Acrisure for the naming rights to our stadium," said Steelers President Art Rooney II in a news release. "Acrisure provided us with an opportunity to ensure our stadium continues to be a valuable asset for our fans as well as keeping up with the market value of NFL stadiums. We are very appreciative to partner with Greg Williams and his company, and we look forward to a long, beneficial relationship for years to come."
Heinz Field opened in 2001, replacing Three Rivers Stadium -- which was also replaced by PNC Park as the home of the Pittsburgh Pirates -- as the home of the Steelers.
The Steelers have won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII), three AFC championships (2005, 2008, 2010) and 10 division titles (2001, 2002, 2004, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2020), while the Panthers have won three conference titles (2004, 2010, 2021) and two division titles (2004, 2010, 2021), since its opening.