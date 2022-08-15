Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In New Nighttime Beach Photo Shoot

By Rebekah Gonzalez

August 15, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Dua Lipa is helping fans cure the Monday blues with some stunning new photos. On Monday, August 15th, the pop star took to Instagram to post a series of photos that show her posing on the shore of a beach at night. In a shiny, light pink gown, Dua looks out into the distance, touches the water, and gives the camera a light smize in the pictures.

Fans took to the comment section to send the hitmaker kind words. "It's giving Mother Nature," one user wrote. "Omg ur the prettiest," wrote one fan account, with another commenting, "She looks like Ariel coining out of the ocean at the end of the movie

Dua is currently on her massively successful Future Nostalgia tour but is taking a small break to unwind before heading to Souther America in September. Last week, the singer posted a heartfelt message about the tour so far writing, "thank you to everyone who has come down to see our show so far. I hope you’ve enjoyed it as much as we have! Big love to the team & crew for making every show possible."

She has also announced the launch of her 3-part summer series of her "Dua Lipa: At Your Service" podcast as fans await season 2. The first episode launched on Friday, August 12th. Check it out below.

Dua Lipa
