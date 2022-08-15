Dua Lipa Looks Stunning In New Nighttime Beach Photo Shoot

Dua Lipa is helping fans cure the Monday blues with some stunning new photos. On Monday, August 15th, the pop star took to Instagram to post a series of photos that show her posing on the shore of a beach at night. In a shiny, light pink gown, Dua looks out into the distance, touches the water, and gives the camera a light smize in the pictures.

Fans took to the comment section to send the hitmaker kind words. "It's giving Mother Nature," one user wrote. "Omg ur the prettiest," wrote one fan account, with another commenting, "She looks like Ariel coining out of the ocean at the end of the movie