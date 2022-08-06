Dua Lipa Awarded With Honorary Ambassador Of Kosovo Title

Dua Lipa shared a major accomplishment to Instagram on Saturday (August 6.) The "Don't Start Now" singer was awarded the title of Honorary Ambassador of Kosovo.

"Yesterday afternoon I was awarded the title of Honourary Ambassador of Kosovo by our Madame President @vjosa.osmani," she wrote in her caption. "It’s an honour and a privilege to be able to represent my country all over the world and to continue my work and efforts globally to see that we leave our mark and make a difference. The youth of Kosovo deserves the right to visa liberalization, freedom to travel and to dream big. Thank you🇽🇰❤️."

President Osmani had nothing but good things to say about the pop singer, also sharing photos of the ceremony on Instagram which you can see here. "Today, I gave the title of Honorary Ambassador of the Republic of Kosovo to Dua Lipa, because she continues to honor our country in every step and every appearance,” she wrote. “I thanked her, on behalf of all the citizens of the Republic of Kosovo, for everything she has done and is making our voice heard everywhere in the world.”

See photos of Lipa accepting her title alongside the president below: