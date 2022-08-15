Florida Woman Charged For Calling Police Over 11,000 Times

A Florida woman was arrested after making over 11,000 calls to a police emergency communications center and harassing employees, according to The Smoking Gun.

Investigators say 50-year-old Carla Jefferson “harasses, belittles, swears at, argues with” workers who answer her phone calls, to the St. Petersburg Police Department and Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. These "vulgar" calls reportedly contained "extreme expletives, sexual innuendo," and insults. Officials say she admitted to making these calls, saying she "loves playing this game."

A criminal complaint alleges she called the center 512 times in a 24-hour period last month. Overall, her calls accounted for "10% of the total call volume to the St. Petersburg Police Department non-emergency number," authorities claim.

Jefferson repeatedly challenged cops to come and arrest her at her St. Petersburg home, but whenever they did, the suspect would refuse to answer the door, flip off officers and "scream at them through the windows," according to Officer Christopher Bishop.

Police sent a letter warning the 50-year-old woman that she will face charges if she continues calling, but she ignored that warning in late June, leading to an arrest on two misdemeanor counts. She was later released after posting bond but went back to dialing the center and harassing employees.

Jefferson was arrested again on August 8 for a misdemeanor charge of harassing phone calls. She was released from custody on her own recognizance the next day.

Reporters learned she's previously been convicted for felony and misdemeanor battery, spending six years in state prison.