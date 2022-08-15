Former NFL Player Offering Free School Supplies At Detroit Event Next Week

A Michigan back-to-school event hosted by a former National Football League (NFL) player and Detroit native is offering families free backpacks, school supplies, haircuts and more, according to Click On Detroit.

Former NFL offensive tackle Joe Barksdale is hosting the event, which is called the "Back-to-School Empowerment Event." It is being held inside the Madam Cadillac Hall at Marygrove College in Detroit on Friday, August 26, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Marygrove College is located at 8425 West McNichols in Detroit. Free parking is available on site.

The event is totally free and open to the public, while supplies last. The event includes:

Free Sprayground bags

Free school supplies

Free haircuts and manicures (5-7 p.m.)

Free food and drinks

Mental health discussion (7-8 p.m.)

This is the sixth back-to-school event hosted by Barksdale. The Detroit native was drafted by the Oakland Raiders in the third round of the 2011 NFL Draft. He also played for the St. Louis Rams, Los Angeles Chargers and Arizona Cardinals. In 2018, Barksdale opened up about his struggles with depression, and noted that it is one of the reasons why he makes music. He hung up his cleats to pursue music full time in 2019.