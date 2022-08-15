Michigan Woman Intentionally Crashes Car Into Church Classroom

By Taylor Linzinmeir

August 15, 2022

Airbag work
Photo: Getty Images

A Michigan woman was hospitalized yesterday (August 14) after she "intentionally" crashed her car into a Tuscola County church and school, according to MLive.

The 56-year-old woman had been experiencing a mental health crisis, according to Tuscola County Undersheriff Robert Baxter. He could not comment on if the woman was trying to harm herself or someone else.

Sheriff's deputies said the woman crashed her 2007 Dodge Charger through a brick wall and into a classroom of St. Paul Lutheran Church & School located at 4941 Center Street in Millington yesterday at 10:08 p.m. No injuries were reported from the collision, but the woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and evaluations. She has not been jailed on any criminal charges.

According to the church's Facebook page, the church will be closed until further notice due to structural damage. The building's childcare is also shut down due to the crash.

“As soon as we can get our child care up and running is our secondary goal after praying for the individual,” Reverend Jim Bruner said. “We’re thankful there were no other injuries, and we’re thankful for our first responders, fire department, and police who were there very, very promptly.”

