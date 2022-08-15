Frozen Pizzas Recalled Over Possible Metal Fragments In Them

By Jason Hall

August 15, 2022

Slice of pizza cheese crust seafood topping sauce. with bell pepper vegetables delicious tasty fast food italian traditional and soft drink carbonated fresh on wooden board table classic in side view
Photo: Getty Images

More than 13,000 pounds of a popular frozen pizza has been recalled over concerns that it may be contaminated with metal pieces.

Home Run Inn Frozen Foods, which is based in Woodridge, Illinois, has recalled approximately 13,099 pounds of its Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza with a "best by" date of "12/03/22," according to a USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service news release.

"The products subject to recall bear establishment number 'EST. 18498-A' inside the USDA mark of inspection," the recall states. "These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and then further distributed to retailers."

Home Run Inn notified FSIS that it had received complaints from customers who claimed to have found metal in the pizza. There have been zero reported injuries or illnesses linked to consumption of the item included in the recall as of Sunday (August 14).

FSIS said it was concerned that the item included in the recall may still be in consumers' freezers or sold at stores. Consumers who have purchased the Deluxe Sausage Classic Pizza with the "best by" date of "12/03/22" are strongly advised to throw away or return the item.

Home Run Inn is a regional restaurant chain with nine locations in Illinois that also offers frozen pizza options at retail stores nationwide.

