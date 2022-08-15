Georgia Man With Machete Jumps Into Swamp With 11-Foot Alligator, Arrested

A wild police chase in Bibb County led police right into a swamp with an 11-foot alligator and a man with a machete. Unfortunately, this is not the first time that Bibb County police have chased a suspect into an alligator infested swamp. According to WSB-TV, police were searching for the suspect in a property located off of Grover Drive in regards to previous criminal offenses. When they arrived at the house, they found him with a machete.

The man ran out of the house and into the woods to escape the police, still with the machete in hand. The man ran out of the woods and into a swamp, leading police into the water. This particular swamp presented a greater challenge, as it was also filled with alligators. There is one alligator that is known for inhabiting the murky waters near Gibson lake that has been recorded to be 11-foot long.

Authorities tried to capture the suspect while he was waist deep in dangerous waters, but he resisted. After trying to get the man out of the water without prevail, police tased him and walked him to shore. WSB-TV detailed that the man is being held in jail on charges encompassing probation violation, obstruction of law enforcement officers, and for trespassing on government property.