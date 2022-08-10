WATCH: Viral YouTube Fishermen Reel In Stolen Explosives From Georgia River

YouTube fishermen Jackson and Nachtwey are known for magnet fishing across the country. They drop magnets into bodies of water and pull them up to show the world what is hiding beneath mysterious, murky waters. A few of their videos have gone viral due to the shocking objects that they uncover in well-known rivers and lakes, but nothing compares to their latest Fort Stewart discovery. According to WSB-TV, while magnet fishing at the military base in Liberty County, Jackson and Nachway reeled in grenades, ammo belts, bullet proof plates, and hundreds of active rockets. After casting the magnets into the river a couple of times, they pulled up a Delta Airlines duffle bag containing supposed stolen weapons.

“We've found missing cars, murder weapons that've solved cold cases, cannonballs, explosives, just nothing as far as this magnitude as far as stolen military equipment,” the pair shared with WJCL.

After inspecting the bag, they found brand new stolen rockets. Jackson and Nachway notified police after finding the stolen military equipment. When military police arrived on scene, they ended up citing the YouTubers for fishing without a permit on the base. Despite "acquiring federal Army property" with each cast, Jackson and Nachway were not arrested.